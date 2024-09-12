Tropicalfete, Inc. & NYCFD Host Successful CPR/AED Training Event

Tropicalfete, Inc., in partnership with the New York City Fire Department (NYCFD), proudly hosted a highly successful CPR/AED training session on September 8th 2024 at Tropicalfete Community Space located on 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203-2721 (corner of Linden Blvd & New York Ave). The event saw an impressive turnout of community members eager to learn life-saving skills.

Participants received hands-on training in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and the use of AEDs(Automated External Defibrillator), equipping them with the confidence and knowledge to respond to emergencies. The collaboration between Tropicalfete and NYCFD exemplified the power of community partnerships in promoting public safety and well-being.

Tropicalfete, Inc. remains committed to empowering the community through education, and this event marks another step in fostering a safer, more prepared neighborhood.

For more information about upcoming programs and events, visit www.tropicalfete.com or contact info@tropicalfete.com.