Tropicalfete, Inc. Triumphs with Caribbean Carnival Pop-Up in Times Square 2024!

Tropicalfete, Inc. is proud to announce that our annual Caribbean Carnival Pop-Up in Times Square was a resounding success! Held on Sunday, August 25th, the event brought the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean to the heart of New York City, kicking off Labor Day week in spectacular fashion.

The streets of Times Square came alive with the colors, sounds, and energy of the Caribbean. From steel pan performances and jab jab displays to mesmerizing moko jumbies and electrifying rhythm sections, the event was a true celebration of our rich history, traditions, and culture. Lyrikal, who headlined the event, captured the essence perfectly, describing it as “Mass in Manhattan” and calling the event a true “hotspot,” a nod to his hit song. His performance was one of many highlights in an epic moment for the Caribbean community, uniting us as one people in the mecca of New York.

Tropicalfete, Inc. received widespread acclaim for this year’s pop-up carnival, with attendees already eagerly anticipating its return in 2025. The positive feedback from the crowd was overwhelming, as the event not only celebrated our cultural heritage but also created a powerful connection between the Caribbean diaspora and the broader New York community.

The success of the event didn’t go unnoticed by the media. Tropicalfete, Inc. was featured on Good Night New York with FOX 5 News, where we shared the joy and impact of our event with viewers across the city. Check out the video below! Additionally, our President and Founder, Mr. Alton Aimable, was interviewed by 1010 WINS All News 92.3 FM, where he spoke passionately about our nonprofit’s mission and the significance of bringing Caribbean culture to such a prominent stage.

This year’s Caribbean Carnival Pop-Up in Times Square was more than just an event; it was a momentous celebration of who we are, a tribute to our heritage, and a beacon of what’s to come. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we plan for an even bigger celebration in 2025!

For more information or to get involved with Tropicalfete, Inc., please contact us at 646-504-3383 ext 712 or email info@tropicalfete.com.

Let’s keep the Caribbean spirit alive and thriving in NYC!

Good Night New York FOX 5 News Interview