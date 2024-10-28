Tropicalfete, Inc. Hosts Exclusive Book Launch and Live Conversation with Renowned Author Dr. Rudolph Ottley

Tropicalfete, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to cultural arts, will host a memorable evening celebrating Calypso culture and literature with the launch of Dr. Rudolph Ottley’s latest book, Calypso Fiesta. This live conversation event will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 7:00 PM at Tropicalfete’s Cultural Landmark, located at 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203 (corner of Linden Blvd).

Dr. Rudolph Ottley, a distinguished Trinidadian author known for his in-depth exploration of Calypso, will engage with audiences as he discusses Calypso Fiesta, his latest book detailing the iconic Calypso Fiesta event at Skinner Park—a pivotal venue that serves as the gateway to the esteemed Trinidad and Tobago Calypso Monarch title. With an impressive repertoire of 14 books, Dr. Ottley has long been a torchbearer for Calypso’s history and cultural impact.

The conversation will be moderated by Patricia Meschino, a respected journalist and Caribbean culture expert. Together, Dr. Ottley and Meschino will delve into the rich legacy and evolving landscape of Calypso, offering audiences a unique chance to gain insights into the artistry and tradition behind this influential music genre.

Calypso Performances will elevate the evening, featuring acclaimed artists 3Nee Shuga and Dr. Witty, who will bring the spirit of Calypso to life with their dynamic performances. The event will also feature music by DJ Sniperkid, adding to the vibrant, celebratory atmosphere.

Admission is free, and Tropicalfete encourages attendees to RSVP by scanning the QR code on event materials or contacting the organization directly. Guests can expect an unforgettable evening of literary exploration, live Calypso, and community engagement, all in celebration of Caribbean heritage.

For more information, please contact Tropicalfete, Inc. at:

– Phone: 646-504-3383 Ext. 723 & 712

– Email: info@tropicalfete.com

About Dr. Rudolph Ottley:

Dr. Rudolph Ottley is a versatile professional with expertise in human resources, vocational guidance, cultural activism, and education. He holds a PhD in Cultural Studies from the University of Trinidad & Tobago, a Master’s in Vocational Guidance and Counseling from Niagara University, and a BA in Sociology from York University. His career includes roles as an Assistant Professor at UTT, HR Manager at BWI and TTPost, and a Guidance Officer in both Trinidad and Canada.

Dr. Ottley has been a prominent figure in youth development, particularly through his work in the Ministry of Education, where he developed life skills and vocational programs. He also founded the Divas Calypso Cabaret International to train aspiring female entertainers. His contributions to Calypso culture are significant, having produced numerous cultural events and authored 14 books on the subject, including histories of calypso competitions and the role of women in the genre.

He is affiliated with several professional organizations, including the Trinidad & Tobago Human Resource Management Association and the Trinidad & Tobago Unified Calypsonians’ Organization (TUCO). Dr. Ottley has also made numerous presentations on youth development across the Caribbean and North America.