TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE – JUNE 30, 2024

Tropicalfete, a New York City-based, internationally recognized Caribbean cultural non-profit organization, proudly announces its Carnival Festival in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month. The festival, held in partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library, will take place on Sunday, June 30th, 2024, at 2 PM at the Brooklyn Public Library Plaza, located at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

This vibrant festival will immerse attendees in the rich cultural traditions of the Caribbean, featuring the core elements of Carnival: Calypso/Soca, Steel Pan, and Masquerade. Showcasing a variety of Carnival elements from different islands, Tropicalfete will narrate the great history and stories of the Caribbean through dynamic music, dance, and elaborate masquerade displays.

Highlights of the event include performances by Tropicalfete’s Voices and the Schools Chorus Program, adding a harmonious blend of voices that celebrate the region’s musical heritage. Additionally, the mesmerizing Tropicalfete’s Stilt Walking Unit will captivate the audience with their extraordinary balance and colorful costumes, embodying the spirited essence of Carnival.

Join us for an afternoon of cultural enrichment and celebration, as we honor the Caribbean’s diverse heritage and artistic expressions. This event is free and open to the public, promising a delightful experience for all ages.