Tropicalfete, Inc.’s Authors Connecting Program 2024 is Here!

Tropicalfete, Inc. proudly announces the celebration of its annual Authors Connecting Program in honor of Caribbean American Heritage Month 2024. Throughout the month of June, join us for a series of engaging interviews and workshops with authors from diverse backgrounds, both virtually and in person. Stay tuned to our social media platforms for weekly updates and event information.

The Authors Connecting Program, held every June, emphasizes the critical role of literacy and the impact of cultural heritage on education and individual perspectives. This year’s program will feature a dynamic array of authors who will participate in interactive workshops, allowing attendees to engage directly with the writers, ask questions, and enjoy live readings. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, the platform creates networking opportunities for authors at various stages of their careers.

Program Highlights:

– Interactive Workshops: Authors will conduct sessions where participants can engage in discussions, ask questions, and gain insights into the writing process.

– Author Readings: Enjoy live readings from featured authors, showcasing a variety of genres and styles.

– Networking Opportunities: Connect with authors, readers, and industry professionals to build relationships and explore potential collaborations.

– Community Building: Join a supportive community dedicated to fostering growth, learning, and mutual support in the literary field.

The primary objective of the Authors Connecting Program is to create a space where authors can interact, share ideas, and gain valuable knowledge about writing and publishing. This year’s program will include a mix of events, workshops, and online forums designed to provide a comprehensive and enriching experience for all participants.

June 2024 Schedule:

June 10, 2024 Sheba interview with Keran Deterville

June 14, 2024 Joanne C. Hillhouse interview with Haikeda Hilliman

June 15, 2024 Khamini Leston interview with Jahsent Nelson

June 15, 2024 Qef Johson and Ariful Mowla interview with Chantel Peters

June 23, 2024 Alliah L. Agostini interview with Melissa Noel

June 27, 2024 Stanley Fritz interview with Katherine V. Charles

Join us in celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month by participating in our Authors Connecting Program. Let’s come together to share stories, inspire one another, and celebrate the power of literature to shape our world.

For more information and to stay updated on event details, follow Tropicalfete, Inc. on our social media platforms. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with authors and celebrate the vibrant culture of the Caribbean American community.

Contact:

Tropicalfete, Inc.

Email: info@tropicalfete.com

Phone: 646 504 3383