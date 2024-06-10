Tropicalfete, Inc. Presents Paint N Sip with Analog Art NYC

Tropicalfete, Inc. is thrilled to announce its upcoming Paint N Sip event, a creatively engaging evening in collaboration with Analog Art NYC. Scheduled for July 10, 2024, from 7 PM to 10:30 PM, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience of art, fun, and community.

Guided by the talented paint instructor Rasheeda Johnson, participants will embark on an artistic journey, exploring their creativity while enjoying a relaxing evening with friends and fellow art enthusiasts. Whether you are a seasoned artist or a complete beginner, this event offers a unique opportunity to express yourself through art in a supportive and inspiring environment.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite for only $40.00. Each ticket includes:

· Reserved seating

· All necessary paint supplies

· Two complimentary drinks

The event will take place at Tropicalfete, Inc.’s vibrant cultural hub, located at 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112032721 (corner of Linden Blvd & New York Ave).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic evening of creativity and camaraderie. Gather your friends, unleash your inner artist, and join us for an evening of painting and sipping that you won’t forget!

For more information, please contact us at info@tropicalfete.com or call us at 6465043383 ext. 712.

About Analog Art NYC

Analog Art NYC embodies the artistic journey of Rasheeda Johnson, a multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn, NY. With roots in Pittsburgh, PA, Johnson’s passion for visual art was ignited at an early age through youth scholarship programs and formal education at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Over the years, she has traversed various creative fields, including film, retail display, and teaching art to youth and multigenerational groups. Despite her diverse career paths, Johnson remains committed to her personal artistic expression, primarily focusing on mural/public art, and portraiture and currently exploring paper sculpture. Her work has been showcased in group exhibitions across several cities, reflecting her dedication to her craft and ongoing artistic exploration.

About Tropicalfete, Inc.

Tropicalfete, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing the community in the areas of arts and culture. Through a variety of programs and events, we strive to promote cultural awareness, artistic expression, and personal growth.

Contact:

Tropicalfete, Inc.

850 New York Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11203-2721

Phone: 6465043383 ext. 712

Email: info@tropicalfete.com