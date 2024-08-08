Back at it Again! Tropicalfete’s Pop Up Caribbean Carnival in Times Square 2024!

Tropicalfete, Inc. is thrilled to announce the return of our vibrant annual Caribbean Carnival Pop-Up in the heart of Times Square! This year’s event will take place on Sunday, August 25, starting at 2 PM. We’re inviting everyone to bring their costumes, flags, and a whole lot of energy to Broadway, W. 46 St to W. 47 St, 7th Ave, for an unforgettable celebration of Caribbean culture.

Hosting this year’s festivities will be the dynamic Vibesman Redman, along with the electrifying Vibes Unit Family. Prepare to be amazed by an array of performances that showcase the rich traditions of the Caribbean, including the mesmerizing sounds of the steel pan, the vibrant display of mas, the spirited jab jab, the awe-inspiring moko jumbies (stilt walkers), and the thrilling limbo and rhythm section.

We are also excited to announce a special appearance by Lyrikal, the Trinidadian-born musical sensation, known for his captivating performances and extensive catalog of hits. Starting his journey at the age of seven, Lyrikal has grown to become a household name, drawing inspiration from legends like Calypsonian Crazy, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Bob Marley, and Super Cat. With over 60 releases, numerous accolades, and collaborations with leading artists such as Konshens and Patrice Roberts, Lyrikal is set to bring his infectious energy and beloved tunes to the streets of Times Square.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of Caribbean culture right in the heart of New York City! For more information, contact us at 646-504-3383 ext 712 or email us at info@tropicalfete.com. Get ready to feel the rhythm, embrace the culture, and make memories that will last a lifetime!