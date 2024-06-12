Tropicalfete, Inc. presents Oral History of Juneteenth by RBG PTAH
Join us for an engaging and enlightening evening as Tropicalfete, Inc. hosts an event celebrating the rich history and cultural significance of Juneteenth. The evening will feature a captivating oral history presentation by RBG PTAH, along with live music, exciting prizes, and powerful spoken word performances.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Tropicalfete, Inc.’s Cultural Hub, 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203-2721 (corner of Linden Blvd & New York Ave)
Highlights:
Oral History Presentation: Dive into the historical significance of Juneteenth with a presentation by the esteemed RBG PTAH.
Music: Enjoy live musical performances that celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity.
Spoken Word: Experience the power of words through moving spoken word performances.
Prizes: Stand a chance to win exciting prizes throughout the evening.
Celebrate Juneteenth with us in an evening filled with education, entertainment, and community spirit. We look forward to seeing you there!