Tropicalfete’s Carnival Festival 2024: A Resounding Success!

Tropicalfete, a New York City-based, internationally recognized Caribbean cultural non-profit organization, proudly announces the resounding success of its Carnival Festival in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month. The festival, held in partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library, took place on Sunday, June 30th, 2024, at 2 PM at the Brooklyn Public Library Plaza, located at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

This vibrant festival immersed attendees in the rich cultural traditions of the Caribbean, featuring the core elements of Carnival: Calypso/Soca, Steel Pan, and Masquerade. Showcasing a variety of Carnival elements from different islands, Tropicalfete narrated the great history and stories of the Caribbean through dynamic music, dance, and elaborate masquerade displays.

Highlights of the event included performances by Tropicalfete’s Voices and the Schools Chorus Program, adding a harmonious blend of voices that celebrated the region’s musical heritage. Additionally, the mesmerizing Tropicalfete’s Stilt Walking Unit captivated the audience with their extraordinary balance and colorful costumes, embodying the spirited essence of Carnival.

Special performances were made by the renowned Anslem Douglas and his band, adding an extra layer of excitement and musical brilliance to the event.

Jeanine S. Ruiz, an instructor at Tropicalfete, Inc., expressed her admiration, saying, “Tropicalfete Inc. truly lives up to their slogan, ‘The Official Home for Caribbean Culture.’ My firsthand experience has shown me their deep-rooted dedication to the growth of the Caribbean community and their commitment to building a solid foundation for future generations. The consistency in showing up whether it’s hosting workshops, providing cultural and educational entertainment for schools, homes, and public spaces, it’s a joy to be a part of the passion of community.”

The success of this year’s Carnival Festival reinforces Tropicalfete’s commitment to preserving and promoting Caribbean culture and heritage, ensuring its vibrant traditions continue to thrive for future generations.























