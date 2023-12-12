Ricardo & Friends Presents Pan Lime – A Resounding Success!

The Caribbean rhythms echoed through the night as Ricardo & Friends hosted the much-anticipated musical extravaganza, “Pan Lime,” at the Tropicalfete, Inc. Cultural Hub on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The event, featuring the extraordinary guitarist Richie Nick, turned out to be an incredible success with an overwhelming attendance that left attendees enthralled.

From the soulful tunes of Richie Nick’s guitar to the vibrant atmosphere, Pan Lime created an experience that will be etched in the memories of all who attended. The community space was alive with the spirit of the Caribbean, bringing together a diverse audience to celebrate the universal language of music.

Ricardo & Friends expressed their gratitude to the attendees, sponsors, and the community for making Pan Lime a roaring success. As they bask in the glory of this triumph, plans are already underway for more exciting events in the future. Stay tuned for announcements on upcoming musical experiences that promise to be even more exhilarating!

For rental of Tropicalfete’s cultural hub, please contact us at 646 504 3383 or send us an email at info@tropicalfete.com