Tropicalfete Programs to Resume in January 2024: Registration Now Open

Tropicalfete Community Cultural Hub is excited to announce the resumption of its diverse and enriching programs in January 2024. After a brief hiatus, we are thrilled to welcome individuals of all ages and skill levels to join our one-of-a-kind educational and cultural experiences. The programs cover a wide range of disciplines and will be conducted both virtually and in-person at our community hub located at 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203-2721 (corner of Linden BLVD & New York Ave).

Registration is now open via our booking page, and participants are encouraged to secure their spots early as space is limited. To register, please visit [Booking Page URL].

The programs offered include:

One-on-One Sessions: (Virtual and In-Person)

– Computer Music Production

– Drumming

– Guitar

– Photography and Videography

– Steel Pan

– Trumpet

– Violin

– Vocal/Singing

Group Sessions and In-Person:

– Dance (Sundays)

– Steel Pan (Adults) (Sundays)

– Steel Pan (Kids ages 5-10) (Saturdays)

– Steel Pan (Youth ages 11-21) (Saturdays)

– Stilt Walking (Saturdays)

– Theatre (Dance, Spoken Word, Acting, Limbo, Aerialist) (Sundays)

– Voices (Sundays)

– Yoga (Thursdays and Sundays)

Tropicalfete’s commitment to providing high-quality cultural education remains unwavering. Our programs foster creativity, collaboration, and a sense of community, allowing participants to explore and express their talents in a supportive environment.

“We are thrilled to resume our programs and continue our mission of promoting cultural awareness and artistic expression,” said [Spokesperson’s Name], [Title] at Tropicalfete. “Whether you’re interested in music, dance, or visual arts, there’s something for everyone at Tropicalfete. We look forward to welcoming new and returning participants to our vibrant community.”

For more information about Tropicalfete and to register for programs, please click here to Register or contact 646 504 3383.