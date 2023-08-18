Tropicalfete’s 2026 Carnival Festival Brings Caribbean Heritage to Life in a Spectacular Community Celebration

Tropicalfete, Inc. proudly celebrated another outstanding success with its annual Carnival Festival, held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Brooklyn Public Library – Central Branch. Presented in celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month and in partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library, the festival welcomed hundreds of attendees for an unforgettable afternoon of culture, music, dance, and community engagement.

The free, family-friendly event transformed the plaza into a vibrant showcase of Caribbean traditions, featuring energetic live performances by soca musicians, steel pan artists, African drummers, colorful masqueraders, and captivating Moko Jumbie stilt walkers. Visitors also enjoyed cultural displays, authentic Caribbean cuisine from local food vendors, raffles, and interactive experiences that highlighted the richness and diversity of Caribbean heritage.

The festival was honored by the presence of several distinguished elected officials and community leaders who joined in celebrating the contributions of Caribbean-Americans to New York City’s cultural landscape.

Special appearances were made by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Council Member Farah N. Louis, Council Member Rita Joseph, and a representative from the office of New York State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud. Council Member Chris Banks also attended and delivered inspiring remarks, recognizing Tropicalfete’s longstanding commitment to preserving Caribbean culture, empowering youth through the arts, and strengthening communities across Brooklyn.

“We are deeply grateful to our elected officials, community partners, performers, volunteers, and everyone who came out to celebrate with us,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete. “This festival continues to demonstrate the power of culture to bring people together, foster understanding, and celebrate the traditions that make our communities so vibrant.”

A special highlight of this year’s festival was a heartfelt tribute dedicated to the late Benuaba Bethelmy, whose life and legacy were honored during the event. The dedication served as a touching reminder of the lasting impact individuals can have through service, community involvement, and cultural pride.

The success of the 2026 Carnival Festival reflects Tropicalfete’s continued mission of preserving Caribbean culture through arts, education, and community programming while creating opportunities for cultural exchange and civic engagement.

Tropicalfete extends sincere appreciation to the Brooklyn Public Library, its generous supporters, sponsors, performers, volunteers, vendors, and all attendees whose participation made the event a tremendous success.

As Tropicalfete continues celebrating its mission throughout the year, the organization looks forward to welcoming the community to its upcoming cultural programs and events that continue to inspire, educate, and unite generations through the arts.