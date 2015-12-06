Tropicalfete Brings the Caribbean to the Heart of Times Square for the 5th Annual Caribbean Pop-Up Carnival

Billboard Chart-Topper Rupee and Violin Queen Mapy Headline Free Cultural Celebration on Sunday, August 30

BROOKLYN, NY — Tropicalfete proudly invites New Yorkers, visitors, and Caribbean culture enthusiasts to the 5th Annual Caribbean Pop-Up Carnival in Times Square, taking place on Sunday, August 30, at 1:00 PM on Broadway between West 47th Street and West 46th Street in the heart of Times Square.

Now in its fifth year, this free public event has become one of New York City’s most exciting summer cultural experiences, bringing together the vibrant traditions, music, dance, and artistry of the Caribbean in one of the world’s most iconic destinations.

Headlining this year’s celebration is Billboard chart-topping soca sensation Rupee, internationally recognized for hit songs including Tempted to Touch. Joining him is Mapy, the Violin Queen, whose electrifying performances blend Caribbean rhythms with contemporary violin, creating a unique musical experience for audiences of all ages.

Hosted by Vibes Man Redman and Katherine Charles, Esq., the event promises an afternoon filled with nonstop entertainment and interactive cultural experiences.

Visitors can expect an authentic Caribbean celebration featuring:

Live music performances

Steel Pan Orchestra

Rhythm Section

Limbo performances

Caribbean folklore characters

Jab Jab

Moko Jumbies (stilt walkers)

Ole Mas

Pretty Mas costumes

King & Queen Carnival costumes

Soca Workout

Audience participation and cultural showcases

Attendees are encouraged to wear their carnival costumes and proudly wave their national flags, transforming Times Square into a colorful display of Caribbean unity and pride.

“The Caribbean Pop-Up Carnival is more than a performance, it’s a celebration of our shared heritage, creativity, and resilience,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete. “Every year, we bring the authentic spirit of Caribbean Carnival to one of the world’s busiest crossroads, creating an unforgettable cultural experience for residents and visitors alike while showcasing the richness and diversity of Caribbean traditions.”

The Caribbean Pop-Up Carnival is part of Tropicalfete’s ongoing mission to preserve, promote, and celebrate Caribbean arts and culture through music, dance, theater, and community engagement. The annual event continues to foster cultural appreciation while providing a platform for artists and performers to share the vibrant traditions of the Caribbean with a global audience.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Event Information

Event: Tropicalfete’s 5th Annual Caribbean Pop-Up Carnival in Times Square

Date: Sunday, August 30

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Broadway between West 47th Street and West 46th Street, Times Square, New York City

Admission: Free

For additional information, media interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, contact:

Tropicalfete, Inc.

Phone: 646-504-3383 ext. 712

Email: info@tropicalfete.com

Website: www.tropicalfete.com