Tropicalfete & Chase Bank Bring Caribbean Culture and Financial Empowerment to Brooklyn

This August, the vibrant sounds of steelpan, the colorful artistry of mas costumes, and the towering spectacle of moko jumbies will take over Brooklyn as Tropicalfete teams up with Chase Bank for Mas at Chase, a unique series of cultural and financial empowerment events.

Blending the excitement of Caribbean Carnival with practical money management tools, each evening will feature live performances, refreshments, and school bag giveaways, alongside engaging financial workshops and panel discussions designed to strengthen our community.

EVENT LINEUP

📅 August 25 – 5:30 PM

CHASE Bank – 1308 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY

Panel Discussion: Parade with a Purpose: Financial Tools for Creatives / Access to Capital for Business

🎒 School bag giveaway while supplies last

🔗 Register here: https://events.chase.com/300068460

📅 August 27 – 5:30 PM

CHASE Bank – 883 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Workshop: How to Set Goals, Build a Budget, and Save

🎒 School bag giveaway while supplies last

🔗 Register here: https://events.chase.com/300067887

📅 August 29 – 5:30 PM

CHASE Bank – 257 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Workshop: Money Skills 101: Saving and Goal Setting

🎒 School bag giveaway while supplies last

🔗 Register here: https://events.chase.com/300068652

“These events are more than just entertainment, they’re about building bridges between culture and financial literacy,” says Alton Aimable, President of Tropicalfete. “We want to celebrate our heritage while giving our community tools to thrive.”

All events are free and open to the public, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today using the links above and be part of this unforgettable blend of Caribbean flair and financial know-how.