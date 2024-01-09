Dive into the rhythm of the Caribbean with Tropicalfete, Inc.’s Steel Pan Classes! 

Unlock your musical journey with our expert instructors in one-on-one or group sessions.

Kids (Ages 5-10): Saturdays 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, starting March 3rd

Youth (Ages 11-21): Saturdays 10 am – 11:30 am, starting February 3rd

Adults: Sundays 6 pm – 7:30 pm, starting March 4th

Immerse yourself in the vibrant melodies and join the fun! Scan the QR code on the flyer or click this LINK to register now. Don’t miss the chance to make music and memories – let the steel pan spirit soar!

For more information contact us at info@tropicalfete.com or call us at 646 504 3383 Ext. 712. We are located at 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203-2721 (corner of Linden BLVD & New York Ave).

