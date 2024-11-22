Tropicalfete Inc. Hosts Annual Finale: A Cultural Gift for the Community

Tropicalfete Inc., a leading cultural organization dedicated to promoting arts and Caribbean heritage, is proud to announce its much-anticipated Annual Finale: “A Cultural Gift for the Community”. The event will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at the BMS Playhouse Theatre, located at 126 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217.

This dynamic showcase promises to uplift and inspire attendees through a vibrant blend of performances and special recognitions. Doors open at 3:00 PM, with the program commencing at 3:30 PM. Admission is free and open to all.

A Celebration of Talent and Culture

This year’s Finale will feature a stellar lineup of performances, including:

The TF Steel Pan Ensemble, delivering the resonant sounds of Caribbean steelpan music.

The awe-inspiring TF Stilting Unit, captivating the audience with traditional stilt performances.

The soulful harmonies of TF Voices and expressive artistry of TF Dance and Theatre.

A festive Parang music performance by the Next Level Band, along with other surprises!

In addition to the cultural entertainment, scholarships and awards will be presented to outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

Honoring Excellence

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of Tropicalfete’s Award of Excellence to NYPD Detective Mark Pierre for his exemplary service and commitment to the community.

A Gift to the Community

“This event is more than a show; it’s a celebration of our culture, our community, and our shared accomplishments,” says a representative from Tropicalfete. “We invite everyone to come together for an evening of inspiration, joy, and holiday cheer.”

Reserve Your Spot

While admission is free, seats are limited, and early reservations are encouraged. Visit Eventbrite to secure your ticket: Here

For more information, please contact:

info@tropicalfete.com

(646) 504-3383 Ext. 712

Caribbean heritage, Tropicalfete continues to make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals and the community at large.