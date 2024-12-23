Tropicalfete Concludes 2024 with Vibrant Celebration Honoring Community Leaders, Scholars, and Cultural Contributions

Tropicalfete, a leading cultural organization dedicated to promoting Caribbean heritage, ended the year with a spectacular celebration at the BMS Playhouse Theatre on Sunday December 22, 2024. The event, aptly titled “The Finale – A Cultural Gift for the Community,” brought together community leaders, elected officials, and supporters to celebrate a year of accomplishments and recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to culture and community development.

Detective Mark Pierre was awarded the Tropicalfete Award of Excellence for his exceptional dedication to serving the community and his impactful contributions to preserving and promoting culture. Winifred Brown, a promising young scholar, was presented with the Tropicalfete 2024 Scholarship Award, recognizing her academic achievements and her commitment to cultural education and awareness.

Special appearances were made by Council Member Rita Joseph and Bijoux La Touche, representing Senator Roxanne J. Persaud’s office. Additionally, citations were presented by the offices of Council Member Rita Joseph, Senator Roxanne J. Persaud, Council Member Crystal Hudson, Senator Zellnor Myrie, and Council Member Dr. Nantasha Williams, underscoring the collective recognition of Tropicalfete’s contributions to the community.

The event also featured dazzling performances from the TF Steel Pan Ensemble, TF Stilt Walking Unit, TF Voices, TF Mas, TF Dance & Theater, and a vibrant parang set by Next Level Band, making the evening a true cultural spectacle for all in attendance.

Tropicalfete also took the opportunity to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Tropicalfete team, including staff, instructors, volunteers, and board members, who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to bring our programs and events to life. “We couldn’t have done this without the hard work and dedication of our incredible team,” Aimable continued.

A special thank-you was also extended to the community members, supporters, and attendees who have championed Tropicalfete’s mission throughout 2024. “Your support fuels our passion and keeps our vision alive. From everyone at Tropicalfete, thank you for standing with us and believing in the power of culture to unite and inspire,” Aimable concluded.

As Tropicalfete looks ahead to 2025, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to enrich the community through arts, education, and cultural preservation. Plans are already underway for new initiatives, enhanced programs, and community-building events to ensure an even brighter future.