Tropicalfete, Inc. Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude for 2024 and Looks Forward to a Brighter 2025

As the year 2024 comes to a close, Tropicalfete, Inc. wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to all who have contributed to making this year one of growth, creativity, and impact.

To our supporters, partners, staff, board members, and the countless family and friends who have stood by us, thank you for your unwavering commitment to our mission of promoting and preserving Caribbean culture through the arts.

This year has been marked by significant achievements, including our three signature events: the Carnival Festival in June, the Pop-Up in Times Square in August, and our spectacular Grand Finale in December. Each of these productions was a testament to the power of collaboration and community, showcasing the vibrancy and richness of our culture.

We also celebrate the continued progress on our transformative community space project, supported by capital funding from Assemblymember Brian Cunningham and Senator Roxanne Persaud. With this cultural tourism landmark set to be completed in 2025, we are excited about the opportunities it will bring for preserving and showcasing our heritage.

As we look ahead to 2025, we are filled with optimism and determination to build on our successes and continue our work to uplift and inspire through culture and the arts. We also invite individuals of all ages to register for Tropicalfete’s dynamic cultural programs. Our offerings are designed to inspire, educate, and empower through the arts, and they include:

Musicians Mentoring Musicians

Authors Connecting

The Art of Masquerade

Artist Resource Center

Body of Vibration Limbo, Dance, and Theater

Spirit of the Arts Award

Award of Excellence

Stilt Walking

Voices

Steel Pan

Photography and Video Production

Sewing, Welding, Woodworking, Pottery

From all of us at Tropicalfete, Inc., we wish you a joyful, prosperous, and inspiring New Year. Let us step into 2025 with hope and excitement for all that we can achieve together.

Happy New Year!