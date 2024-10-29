Assemblymember Brian Cunningham Awards $125,000 in Capital Funding to Tropicalfete, Inc. for Facility and Technology Upgrades

Tropicalfete, Inc., a vibrant nonprofit organization dedicated to Caribbean arts, culture, and education, received a significant capital funding allocation of $125,000 from Assemblymember Brian Cunningham. This funding will directly support critical technology upgrades and enhancements at Tropicalfete’s Community Space, located at 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203-2721 (corner of Linden Blvd & New York Ave).

A formal check presentation ceremony took place at Tropicalfete’s Community Space on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, where Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete, Inc., accepted the $125,000 check on behalf of the organization. Assemblymember Cunningham joined Tropicalfete’s team, including Board Member Keith Marcelle and the nonprofit’s dedicated instructors, for an insightful walkthrough of the space to discuss future advancements supported by this critical funding.

The newly awarded capital funding will be dedicated to acquiring updated technology equipment and performing essential facility upgrades, reinforcing Tropicalfete’s mission to provide an inclusive, engaging space for cultural education and community events. These improvements will help Tropicalfete enhance its services, expand programming, and increase accessibility for community members of all ages.

“We are incredibly grateful to Assemblymember Brian Cunningham for his continued partnership and unwavering support in Tropicalfete’s journey,” said Alton Aimable. “This allocation enables us to enhance our community space, ensuring we remain at the forefront of Caribbean arts and culture education in Brooklyn. His commitment strengthens not only Tropicalfete but the larger arts and culture landscape of our community.”

Assemblymember Cunningham has been a key supporter in Tropicalfete’s mission and continues to show strong commitment to the organization’s growth and success. His support of this capital funding allocation reflects his dedication to advancing arts and cultural education within the community, empowering local youth, and celebrating Caribbean heritage. Tropicalfete is grateful for Assemblymember Cunningham’s partnership in helping us build a vibrant, inclusive space for cultural enrichment and community engagement.

Tropicalfete, Inc. extends heartfelt thanks to Assemblymember Cunningham for his steadfast commitment to its programs and the broader cultural community. With these enhancements, Tropicalfete is poised to create a lasting impact in Brooklyn and beyond, expanding its role as a pillar of cultural celebration and education.