Tropicalfete, Inc. Presents AD & The Band Musical Medicine Launch

Tropicalfete, Inc., a renowned cultural organization dedicated to promoting Caribbean arts and culture, is thrilled to announce the launch event for AD & The Band Musical Medicine. This highly anticipated musical soirée will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Tropicalfete, Inc. Community Space located on 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Anslem Douglas, the Trinidad-born, Canadian singer, songwriter, and entertainer, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for decades. With a career spanning over years, Douglas has penned numerous hits that have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape. From the infectious rhythms of “Who Let The Dogs Out” to the soul-stirring melodies of “Stick Fight” and “Too Sweet,” Douglas’s music resonates with audiences worldwide.

Born on July 23, 1964, in a small village in Southern Trinidad, Anslem Douglas was immersed in music from an early age. Influenced by performances at his local community center and inspired by his older sister, a talented poet, Douglas’s passion for music grew exponentially. His journey eventually led him to Trinidad and Tobago’s vibrant Soca and Calypso music scene, where he quickly rose to prominence. Collaborating with renowned bands such as Fire Flight and Atlantic, Douglas captivated audiences with his distinctive voice and captivating performances.

Now, as he launches AD & The Band Musical Medicine, Anslem Douglas continues to showcase his unparalleled talent and musical prowess. This event promises an unforgettable evening of electrifying performances and soulful melodies, as Douglas and his band take center stage.

Tickets for the AD & The Band Musical Medicine Launch are available for purchase on Eventbrite for $20.00. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Anslem Douglas’s music live.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit EVENTBRITE

About Tropicalfete, Inc.:

Tropicalfete, Inc. is a prominent cultural organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting Caribbean arts and culture. Through a variety of events, workshops, and performances, Tropicalfete strives to showcase the richness and diversity of Caribbean heritage while fostering community engagement and artistic excellence.