Tropicalfete Honored By Brooklyn NETS 2024
Tropicalfete, Inc. a prominent organization dedicated to promoting Caribbean Culture, was honored by the Brooklyn Nets during the West Indian Heritage and Culture Celebration at the Barclays Center on February 29, 2024. Known for their outstanding community service and commitment to fostering cultural awareness, Tropicalfete, Inc. was selected by the Brooklyn Nets to receive this prestigious recognition during the highly anticipated game against the Atlanta Hawks.