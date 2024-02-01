JetBlue and Tropicalfete Collaborate for a Spectacular Trinidad Carnival Send-Off at JFK Airport

JetBlue and Tropicalfete are joining forces to bring the vibrant spirit of Trinidad Carnival to JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK Airport on February 7th. This exciting collaboration promises an immersive cultural experience, featuring Steel Pan performances, Moko Jumbies on stilts, Masquerade displays, and the infectious rhythms of Soca and Calypso music.

Passengers and airport visitors alike are invited to partake in this pre-Carnival celebration, which will take place at JetBlue Terminal 5, creating a lively atmosphere that captures the essence of Trinidad’s world-famous Carnival.

The event is scheduled to kick off on February 7th, showcasing the dynamic energy and colorful traditions that define Trinidad Carnival. From the rhythmic beats of Stee lPan to the mesmerizing performances of Moko Jumbies, attendees can expect an authentic taste of the Caribbean right at JFK Airport.

Tropicalfete, known for its dedication to promoting Caribbean culture, is thrilled to partner with JetBlue to create this unique experience. The collaboration aims to transport participants into the festive atmosphere of Trinidad Carnival, allowing them to revel in the excitement and anticipation of this iconic cultural celebration.