Tropicalfete Ends 2025 in High Sprits at their Annual Grand Finale Celebration

Tropicalfete, Inc. presented The Finale: A Cultural Gift for the Community on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the BMS Playhouse Theatre. The free, family-friendly event brought together residents, artists, educators, and cultural leaders for an afternoon of music, dance, theater, remembrance, and celebration.

The event was hosted by artist and educator Tanisha Burke, who guided audiences through a carefully curated program highlighting both emerging talent and seasoned cultural practitioners. The program opened with a dynamic ventriloquist performance by Docta Gel (Nigel G. Dunkley), immediately setting a tone of creativity and intergenerational engagement.

A deeply moving moment of the afternoon was the reading of the names of arts and cultural practitioners who transitioned in 2025, honoring their enduring contributions to Caribbean and community arts. This tribute underscored Tropicalfete’s ongoing commitment to preserving cultural memory while uplifting the next generation.

Musical and theatrical highlights included performances by Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble, TF Voices, TF Dance & Theater, TF Mas, and the TF Stilting Unit, alongside Mesha Steele that had an Standout moments paying a tribute to Jimmy Cliff with audience-participation, Tropicalfete push the envelope with classical ballet on stilts with steelpan.

The event also welcomed new members into Tropicalfete’s artistic family and showcased original visual artwork, reinforcing the organization’s multidisciplinary approach to arts education and presentation.

A central feature of The Finale was Tropicalfete’s Scholarship and Youth Award Presentation, which recognized outstanding young artists for their dedication, discipline, and artistic growth. Scholarships were awarded to Imani Woodward, Devon Jarrette, and Kiara Job, in recognition of their commitment to cultural arts education and their continued excellence within Tropicalfete’s programs. The awards reaffirm Tropicalfete’s long-standing investment in youth development and its mission to ensure that emerging artists are supported, celebrated, and given pathways to advance their artistic and academic pursuits.

As part of the evening’s formal recognition, Tropicalfete’s Award of Excellence was presented to Cultural Historian Keith Marcelle for his decades of dedication to the development and documentation of steel pan culture in New York. The ceremony also included scholarship and award presentations to outstanding youth, affirming Tropicalfete’s mission to invest in artistic education and leadership. Mr. Keith Marcelle got a citation from Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso for his years of dedication to the development of Steelpan in Brooklyn .

Community support was reflected through the presence and citations of elected officials, partners, educators, parents, and long-term collaborators who continue to champion arts access and cultural equity in Brooklyn and beyond. Citations from New York City Council Members: Chris Banks, Rita Joseph, Farah N. Louis, Crystal Hudson was provided to the scholarship recipients and outstanding staff of Tropicalfete, Inc.

The Finale stood as a testament to the power of community-rooted arts, honoring those who came before, celebrating those who lead today, and inspiring those who will carry the culture forward.

Zene Willoughby from Tropicalfete, Paul Dolor Tropicalfete Board Member, Tansha Bucke Host, Shania Prescod/Tropicalfete, Award recipient Keith Marcelle, Alton Aimable/ Tropicalfete, Inc. Keran DetervilleTropicalfete Board Member

Shania Prescod/Tropicalfete Presenting Tropicalfete Award of Excellence to Keith Marcelle and Mr. Keith passing on the baton to her to be the leader of Tropicalfete steelpan program.

Tansha Bucke Host, Grace Hamler from Council Member Farah Louis office, Zene Willoughby from Tropicalfete, (Scholarship presentation / Citations: Imani Woolward, Devon Jarrette, Kiara Job ) Alton Aimable / Tropicalfete

Tropicalfete Teaming performance and dancing to My Little Drum – Vince Guaraldi Trio (Arranged by Jeanine Ruiz) & Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande (Arranged by Shania Prescod)

Shania Prescod solo performance of Swan Lake on Steel Pan with Imani Woodward dancing on stilts and Destiny Joseph Patrice dancing (classic ballet) taking bow

Final performance of the night with all Tropicalfete performers on stage, Stilts, dancers, masqueraders, steelpan Players Take Me Home – Freetown Collective (Arranged by Jeanine Ruiz)

Art work by Vladimyr Walter