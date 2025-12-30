Tropicalfete Announces Spring 2026 Cultural Arts Classes for Adults and Children

Tropicalfete, Inc., a Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and advancing Caribbean arts and culture, is excited to announce the launch of its Spring 2026 Cultural Arts Classes, welcoming both adults and children to participate in a dynamic lineup of creative programs.

Beginning this spring, Tropicalfete will offer instruction across a wide range of artistic disciplines rooted in Caribbean and global traditions. Classes will include steelpan, stilt walking, piano, violin, guitar, DJ and music production, trumpet, singing, dance and theater, and drumming. The programs are designed to nurture creativity, cultural awareness, confidence, and technical skill in a supportive, community-centered environment.

“Our classes are more than lessons, they are spaces where culture is lived, shared, and passed on,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete, Inc. “We are proud to create opportunities for both youth and adults to connect with Caribbean heritage while developing artistic excellence.”

Tropicalfete’s educational programs emphasize inclusivity, intergenerational learning, and cultural pride, offering participants hands-on training led by experienced teaching artists. Whether students are beginners or have prior experience, the Spring 2026 classes provide an accessible entry point into music, movement, and performance arts.

Community members interested in enrolling or learning more are encouraged to scan the below QR code or fill out this waiting list form featured on the promotional flyer to join the interest list or contact the organization directly.

For more information:

📧 info@tropicalfete.com

Classes will begin this spring. Space is limited.