Tropicalfete and Brooklyn Public Library Present: Carnival Festival in Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month

In honor of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Tropicalfete, Inc., in collaboration with the Brooklyn Public Library, is proud to present a vibrant and immersive Carnival Festival on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM. The festivities will take place at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library Plaza, located at 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238 (corner of Flatbush Avenue & Eastern Parkway).

This free, family-friendly event will showcase the rich cultural traditions of the Caribbean through music, dance, and artistic expression. Attendees will enjoy a variety of live performances, including:

Moko Jumbies

Steelpan Music

Ole Mas Characters

Iron Demonstrations

Masquerade and Dance

Live Band

Folklore and Limbo Performances

And more!

The event will feature a special live performance by Quantum X, bringing high energy and Caribbean rhythms to the stage.

“This celebration is an opportunity to honor the creative spirit and traditions of the Caribbean while educating and uniting the broader community,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete, Inc. “We invite everyone to experience the joy, artistry, and history of Caribbean carnival culture.”

Tropicalfete, Inc. is a leading Caribbean cultural organization dedicated to the cultivation of heritage through performing arts and education. With the support of the Brooklyn Public Library, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer.

Admission is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact info@tropicalfete.com or call 646-504-3383.