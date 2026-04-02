Save the Date: Tropicalfete Carnival Festival Returns to Brooklyn – June 28, 2026

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable celebration of Caribbean culture as Tropicalfete, Inc. presents its highly anticipated Carnival Festival on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238, in collaboration with the Brooklyn Public Library and in celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

This vibrant cultural showcase will bring the spirit of the Caribbean to the heart of Brooklyn, offering an immersive experience filled with music, movement, and traditional artistry. Attendees can expect live band entertainment, dynamic performances by the Tropicalfete Steel Pan Ensemble, and captivating displays from the Tropicalfete Stilt Walking Group.

The festival will also feature an exciting lineup of cultural expressions including drumming, fire eating, and the theatrical traditions of Ole Mas, delivering an authentic and engaging carnival atmosphere for all ages. With “so much more” in store, the event promises a full day of high-energy entertainment and cultural pride.

Tropicalfete continues its mission to preserve and promote Caribbean heritage through the arts, and this festival stands as a flagship event that highlights the richness and diversity of Caribbean traditions within the diaspora.

Community members, families, and cultural enthusiasts are encouraged to save the date and join in this celebration of heritage, creativity, and unity.

Event Details:

Event: Tropicalfete Carnival Festival

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location: 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Occasion: Caribbean-American Heritage Month

Collaborator: Brooklyn Public Library

Further details, including the full program and featured performers, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Media Contact:

Tropicalfete, Inc.

info@tropicalfete.com

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