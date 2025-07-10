Tropicalfete’s Carnival Festival Returns to Brooklyn to Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month

Tropicalfete, Inc., in proud partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library, invites the community to a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture at the annual Carnival Festival on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Central Library Plaza, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238.

Held in honor of Caribbean American Heritage Month, this free, family-friendly festival brings the rhythm, color, and energy of the Caribbean to the heart of Brooklyn. Audiences can expect an unforgettable afternoon filled with live performances, traditional masquerade, cultural demonstrations, and spirited community engagement.

Festival Highlights IncludeD:

Live Music – Featuring the Tropicalfete SteelPan Ensemble, Quantum X Band, and more, bringing the sounds of calypso, soca, and island rhythms to the plaza.

Dance Performances – From traditional folklore to limbo and theatrical storytelling with Tropicalfete’s Body of Vibration, Dance in Theater.

Masquerade Magic – Be dazzled by Tropicalfete’s Mas presentations and spectacular costume displays.

Stilting and Street Theater – Towering Moko Jumbies from Tropicalfete’s Stilting Unit will bring ancestral symbolism and street flair to life.

Voices of the Diaspora – Musical storytelling with Tropicalfete’s Voices.

Cultural Demonstrations –Modupe Onilu will demonstrate the iron’s role in Caribbean rhythm sections. Najami Lezama aka “Bush Woman” will lead a powerful flag-waving showcase symbolizing Caribbean resilience and pride.

Meet Your Hosts:

Keran Deterville, Tropicalfete Board Member and Performing Artist

Tansha Burke, Educator and Creative Artist

Dignitaries in Attendance:

Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams

Councilmember Rita Joseph

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham

Karen Davis, Constituent Liaison Officer from the Office of Senator Roxanne Persaud

Celebrating Culture. Empowering Communities: This annual Carnival Festival exemplifies Tropicalfete’s mission to educate, empower, and elevate through the arts, honoring Caribbean heritage and providing a platform for emerging and established artists alike. “We’re proud to partner with the Brooklyn Public Library to present this cultural showcase that bridges generations and communities,” said Alton Aimable, President of Tropicalfete. “Our Carnival Festival is more than just a performance — it’s a celebration of identity, history, and creative expression.”

Model Shakima DePrince part of Yvesolution production

Model Canaan Desiree TF Mas from Lady Vic Creation

Councilmember Rita Joseph giving remarks at the event with the host of the event Keran Fimber Deterville and Tansha Burke

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham alongside Keran Fimber Deterville

Public advocate Jumaane D. Williams