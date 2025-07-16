Back at it Again! Tropicalfete’s Caribbean Pop Up Carnival Returns to Times Square – Bigger & Better in 2025!

Tropicalfete, Inc. is back with a bang! Our annual Caribbean Pop Up Carnival is returning to Times Square in 2025, and it’s going to be bigger, bolder, and even more unforgettable! Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 24, 2025, as we take over Broadway between W. 46th St and W. 47th St, 7th Avenue with the ultimate celebration of Caribbean culture—starting at 2 PM sharp.

This year, we’re turning up the heat with more vibrant performances, dazzling costumes, stilt walkers, rhythm sections, limbo, jab jab, and steelpan sounds straight from the islands. The energy will be unmatched.

Guess what? A special guest artist is coming—and we’re keeping it under wraps for now. But trust us, you won’t want to miss this reveal! 👀 Follow our social media to be the first to find out who’s hitting the stage.

Returning to host the festivities is crowd favorite Vibesman Redman alongside the energetic Vibes Unit Family, bringing that infectious Caribbean flavor that gets the whole block jumping.

Tropicalfete’s Pop-Up is more than a show it’s a movement. It’s about culture, unity, expression, and pure vibes right in the heart of NYC.

🎭 Follow us for updates, artist announcements, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

📱 Instagram: @tropicalfete

📘 Facebook: Tropicalfete Inc.

🐦 Twitter/X: @tropicalfete

For more information, call us at 646-504-3383 ext 712 or email info@tropicalfete.com.

Get your flags ready! Times Square is going Caribbean again in 2025!