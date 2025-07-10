Empowering Artists Through Knowledge: Music Law Workshop by Tropicalfete, Inc. Offers Crucial Industry Insights

In an era where music is streamed, shared, and remixed across global platforms, understanding your rights as an artist is more important than ever. Tropicalfete, Inc., a cultural nonprofit organization committed to uplifting Caribbean arts and artists recently hosted a game-changing Music Law Workshop led by Attorney Katherine V. Charles, delivering essential knowledge for creatives navigating today’s fast-paced music industry.

The virtual workshop, now available on YouTube, was expertly facilitated by Zene Willoughby, Program Administrator at Tropicalfete. The session offered clear, real-world guidance on topics that often overwhelm emerging and even seasoned artists — from copyright basics to negotiating contracts and identifying the key players in the industry.

Workshop Highlights Included:

Understanding Intellectual Property & Copyright – Practical steps to protect your original work.

Copyright Registration – Why and how to officially register your music.

Music Licenses Demystified – Breakdown of sync, mechanical, and performance licenses.

Industry Roles Explained – Insights into managers, publishers, labels, PROs, and their responsibilities.

Revenue Strategies – How to negotiate fair music licenses and generate consistent income.

The Role of Legal Representation – When to seek an attorney and how they safeguard your creative future.

“Artists often focus on the creative side, but legal knowledge is just as critical,” said Katherine V. Charles, who brings a blend of legal expertise and passion for artist advocacy. “This workshop was about empowering creatives with information they can use immediately to protect and profit from their art.”

Zene Willoughby, who hosted the session, emphasized the broader mission: “At Tropicalfete, we’re not just celebrating culture, we’re building sustainable careers. This workshop is one of many tools we offer to help artists transform talent into long-term success.”

