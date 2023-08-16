Free community celebration in Brooklyn will showcase Caribbean music, dance, theatre, steel pan, student talent, and special award and scholarship presentations.

BROOKLYN, NY – November 16, 2026 – Tropicalfete, Inc. is inviting the community to experience an afternoon of Caribbean culture, music, creativity, and artistic excellence at THE FINALE 2026: A Cultural Gift for the Community, taking place on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at the BMS Playhouse Theatre, 126 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217.

With doors opening at 3:00 PM and the show beginning at 3:30 PM, this special production will bring together performers, students, families, and community supporters for an exciting showcase celebrating the richness of Caribbean culture and the transformative power of the arts.

Presented as a gift to the community, THE FINALE 2026 will feature performances by Tropicalfete’s various artistic programs, including the TF Steel Pan Ensemble, TF Siting Unit, TF Voices, TF Mas, TF Dance & Theater, as well as recitals and other special presentations. Audiences can look forward to an entertaining afternoon highlighting the dedication, creativity, and talents of the organization’s performers and students.

Beyond the performances, the event will feature a special Scholarship Presentation, recognizing the importance of supporting educational aspirations and investing in the next generation of leaders and creatives.

Another major highlight will be the presentation of the Award of Excellence to Herman G. Hall, an award-winning journalist, author, and publisher of EVERYBODY’S, the Caribbean-American Magazine. This recognition celebrates his contributions and accomplishments in journalism, publishing, and the Caribbean-American community.

THE FINALE represents more than an entertainment production. It reflects Tropicalfete’s ongoing commitment to preserving Caribbean heritage, providing opportunities for artistic expression, nurturing emerging talent, and creating meaningful cultural experiences that bring communities together.

Through music, dance, theatre, and cultural education, Tropicalfete continues to use the arts as a platform for empowerment, community engagement, and cultural preservation.

Admission to THE FINALE 2026 is FREE, and community members, families, friends, and supporters are encouraged to attend and celebrate this special occasion.

EVENT INFORMATION

Event: THE FINALE 2026 – A Cultural Gift for the Community

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Time: Doors open at 3:00 PM | Show begins at 3:30 PM

Location: BMS Playhouse Theatre

126 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Admission: FREE