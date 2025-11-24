Tropicalfete Announces Fall 2026 Stilt Dancing & Moko Jumbie Classes for All Ages

Tropicalfete, Inc. is pleased to announce its Fall 2026 Stilt Dancing & Moko Jumbie Classes, welcoming participants of all ages to experience one of the Caribbean’s most vibrant and distinctive cultural traditions.

The eight-week program will take place every Saturday from October 10 through December 5, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Tropicalfete Cultural Landmark, 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203.

Moko Jumbie is a traditional Caribbean performance art characterized by dancers performing on tall stilts, combining balance, movement, rhythm, and theatrical expression. Through these classes, participants will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of stilt walking and dancing while gaining a deeper appreciation for the cultural traditions that have shaped Caribbean communities

The Fall 2026 program is designed for children, youth, adults, families, and community members of all ages. No matter their previous experience, participants will have the opportunity to develop new skills in a supportive and engaging environment.

The classes will incorporate movement, balance, coordination, rhythm, creativity, and performance while introducing participants to the history and cultural significance of Moko Jumbie.

Beyond learning a performance skill, Tropicalfete sees the program as an opportunity to connect generations and communities through Caribbean culture.

“Moko Jumbie is an exciting part of our Caribbean cultural heritage, and we want everyone to have an opportunity to experience it,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete, Inc. “These classes bring together culture, movement, creativity, and community. Whether someone is stepping onto stilts for the first time or wants to build on existing skills, we invite everyone to come out, learn, and enjoy the experience.”

Fall 2026 Program Details

Program: Tropicalfete Stilt Dancing & Moko Jumbie Classes

Session: Fall 2026

Dates: October 10 – December 5, 2026

Day: Saturdays

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Tropicalfete Cultural Landmark

Address: 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203

Eligibility: All ages

Registration: Required

Space: Limited

Participants are encouraged to register early because space is limited.

The program is part of Tropicalfete’s broader mission of celebrating culture, building community, and inspiring through the arts. By creating accessible opportunities for cultural education and artistic participation, Tropicalfete continues to provide platforms where community members can learn, create, perform, and connect with Caribbean traditions.