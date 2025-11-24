Tropicalfete, Inc. Presents The Finale: A Cultural Gift for the Community | December 21, 2025

Tropicalfete, Inc. is proud to announce “The Finale: A Cultural Gift for the Community,” an annual celebration of Caribbean arts, culture, and community spirit. This year’s signature holiday production will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the BMS Playhouse Theatre, located at 126 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217. Doors open at 3:00 PM and the show begins at 3:30 PM. Admission is FREE to the public.

“The Finale” highlights the vibrant artistic programs of Tropicalfete, offering a joyful blend of music, dance, theater, and traditional Caribbean holiday expressions. The evening will showcase performances by:

Tropicalfete Steel Pan Ensemble Tropicalfete Stilt Walking Unit Tropicalfete Voices Tropicalfete Mas Tropicalfete Dance & Theater Parang by La Perspectiva Parranda And more special presentations

In addition to the performances, Tropicalfete will host its annual Scholarship and Award Presentation, honoring individuals who have made significant cultural and artistic contributions.

This year, Tropicalfete is pleased to present its Award of Excellence to Cultural Historian Keith Marcelle for his outstanding dedication to preserving and sharing Caribbean heritage.

“Tropicalfete’s Finale celebrates our commitment to arts education, cultural preservation, and community unity,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete. “We invite families, community members, and supporters of the arts to join us for an uplifting evening of celebration and creativity.”

Event Details:

Event: The Finale – A Cultural Gift for the Community

Date: December 21, 2025

Location: BMS Playhouse Theatre, 126 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn NY 11217

Time: Doors 3:00 PM | Show 3:30 PM

Admission: Free

Tickets: Available via Eventbrite

For more information, please contact:

Email: info@tropicalfete.com

Phone: (646) 504-3383 Ext. 712

Website: www.tropicalfete.com