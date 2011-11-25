Tropicalfete Announces Fall 2026 Steelpan Programs at the Tropicalfete Cultural Landmark

Tropicalfete, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its Fall 2026 Steelpan Programs, an 8-week educational and cultural initiative designed to introduce children, teens, and adults to the rich musical tradition of the steelpan while helping developing players strengthen their skills.

Beginning the weekend of October 10–11, 2026, programs will take place at the Tropicalfete Cultural Landmark, 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203, offering participants an opportunity to learn, practice, perform, and connect through music and Caribbean culture.

The Fall 2026 program includes:

Children’s Steelpan — Ages 5–10 | Saturdays, 3:00–4:00 PM

— Ages 5–10 | Saturdays, 3:00–4:00 PM Teen Steelpan — Ages 11–17 | Saturdays, 10:00–11:30 AM

— Ages 11–17 | Saturdays, 10:00–11:30 AM Adult Steelpan — Sundays, 4:00–5:30 PM

— Sundays, 4:00–5:30 PM One-on-One Steelpan — Personalized instruction for beginners and developing players; 5 sessions by appointment

The group programs are structured as 8-week sessions, running through December 5–6, 2026.

More Than Music

The Fall Steelpan Programs are designed to provide hands-on instruction in proper steelpan technique while helping participants build confidence, develop musical skills, learn new songs, and prepare for live performances.

Students will also have opportunities to showcase their progress. Participants enrolled in the group programs will work toward a December performance, providing a meaningful opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with family, friends, and the wider community.

“Steelpan is more than an instrument, it is a powerful expression of culture, creativity, community, and identity,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete, Inc. “Through these programs, we want to create an environment where people of all ages can learn, grow, build confidence, and experience the joy of playing steelpan.”

The programs continue Tropicalfete’s commitment to celebrating Caribbean culture, building community, and inspiring people through the arts. By making steelpan instruction accessible to different age groups and skill levels, Tropicalfete aims to encourage the next generation of musicians while preserving and sharing an important part of Caribbean musical heritage.

Registration Now Open

Space for the Fall 2026 Steelpan Programs is limited, and registration is required. Interested participants are encouraged to register early. Please register using this link: https://tropicalfete.com/register-now/

Fall Session: October 10/11 – December 5/6, 2026

Location: Tropicalfete Cultural Landmark

Address: 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203

For registration and additional information, please reach out to info@tropicalfete.com.