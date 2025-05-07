Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting Program: Celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month – June 2025

Tropicalfete, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its Authors Connecting Cultural Reading Program in honor of Caribbean American Heritage Month this June. The initiative celebrates the voices and stories of Caribbean-American authors whose work reflects the richness, complexity, and power of Caribbean culture and experience.

The program features a series of live interviews with celebrated authors, offering an opportunity for audiences to connect with literature that bridges heritage and identity:

Program Schedule:

June 1, 2025: Frankie McIntosh and Professor Ray Allen interviewed by Keran Deterville

June 10, 2025: Glenda Lezeau interviewed by Natoya Mejias

June 13, 2025: Dr. Ivelaw Griffith interviewed by Milano Remie

June 18, 2025: Edwin Raymond interviewed by Melissa Noel

June 22, 2025: Anna Dao interviewed by Petal Harrigain

Featured books span genres and generations, from memoirs and historical accounts to poignant personal stories:

Frankie McIntosh and the Art of the Soca Arranger by Frankie McIntosh & Professor Ray Allen

Letters to My Babygirl Sold by Glenda Lezeau

Sylvie’s Love, Loss by Dr. Ivelaw Griffith

An Inconvenient Cop: My Fight to Change Policing in America by Edwin Raymond

Finding Lalla’s Anna by Anna Dao

This year’s theme, “Where Heritage Meets with the Written Word,” underscores the vital role of storytelling in preserving and sharing Caribbean heritage. Interviews will be live-streamed across multiple platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Skype.

In Partnership With:

New York State Council on the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

Barnes & Noble

Brooklyn Public Library

Join Tropicalfete throughout June to celebrate the literary contributions of Caribbean-American authors and discover how storytelling continues to shape identity, resilience, and cultural pride.

For more details, visit www.tropicalfete.com or follow @Tropicalfete on social media.