Tropicalfete’s 5th Annual Caribbean Pop Up Carnival Draws More Than 50,000 to Times Square, Showcasing the Power and Impact of Caribbean Culture

NEW YORK, NY — Tropicalfete, Inc. proudly celebrates the extraordinary success of its 5th Annual Caribbean Pop Up Carnival, held on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in the heart of Times Square. The landmark cultural celebration attracted more than 50,000 people, bringing an unprecedented display of Caribbean music, artistry, heritage, and cultural expression to one of the world’s most recognizable public spaces.

For one spectacular afternoon, Broadway between West 47th and West 46th Streets became a vibrant Caribbean cultural stage, demonstrating the extraordinary ability of the arts to unite communities, engage diverse audiences, and create greater visibility for Caribbean culture in New York City and around the world.

The overwhelming response to this year’s event was a powerful testament to the growing influence of Caribbean culture and to Tropicalfete’s commitment to creating meaningful platforms for Caribbean artists and cultural practitioners. The presence of more than 50,000 attendees, including Caribbean nationals, New Yorkers, tourists, families, and visitors from across the globe, underscored the broad appeal and cultural significance of the celebration.

The program presented the richness and diversity of the Caribbean through steelpan, Soca, limbo, folklore, Jab Jab, Moko Jumbies, Ole Mas, Pretty Mas, King and Queen presentations, traditional and contemporary costumes, dance, and live entertainment. The result was not simply a performance, but an immersive cultural experience that allowed audiences to see, hear, and engage with the traditions that define the Caribbean.

Among the highlights were performances by internationally acclaimed Rupee and Mapy, the Violin Queen, whose exceptional talent and dynamic performances energized the massive Times Square audience. Tropicalfete extends its deepest appreciation to both artists for helping make the fifth anniversary celebration an extraordinary success, as well as to the many other artists, musicians, dancers, cultural performers, hosts, masqueraders, and creative professionals whose contributions made the production possible.

Tropicalfete also extends special thanks to NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, which joined the celebration as a sponsor this year. Its partnership strengthened the event and reflected the importance of collaboration among cultural, community, and public-serving institutions in creating healthier, more connected, and culturally vibrant communities.

The significance of the occasion was further affirmed through official recognition from New York’s elected leadership. Tropicalfete received proclamations and citations from Assemblymember Brian Cunningham, Council Member Banks, the New York City Council, Senator Zellnor Myrie, and Senator Roxanne Persaud, as well as a Mayoral Certificate from the Mayor of New York City. These recognitions acknowledged the importance of Tropicalfete’s cultural work and the organization’s contribution to the visibility and advancement of Caribbean culture within New York City.

“The success of this year’s Caribbean Pop Up Carnival exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the tremendous impact that Caribbean culture continues to have in New York City,” said Alton Aimable, President and Founder of Tropicalfete, Inc. “To welcome more than 50,000 people into Times Square and share our music, traditions, artistry, and heritage with such a diverse audience was an extraordinary achievement. We are grateful to our artists, sponsors, elected officials, partners, volunteers, and the thousands of people who believed in this vision and came out to celebrate with us.”

The event also represented an important investment in cultural visibility and economic and community engagement. By bringing a large-scale cultural production into Times Square, Tropicalfete created a platform for artists to reach new audiences while positioning Caribbean culture within the city’s international tourism and entertainment landscape. The celebration demonstrated that Caribbean cultural traditions are not only worthy of preservation, they are powerful drivers of creativity, connection, tourism, and community pride.

The fifth annual celebration builds on Tropicalfete’s growing legacy of presenting Caribbean culture on major New York platforms. What began as a bold vision to bring Caribbean culture into the center of the city has evolved into a highly anticipated annual celebration that continues to attract larger audiences and greater recognition.

Tropicalfete is deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s success and to the more than 50,000 people who filled Times Square with Caribbean pride, energy, and celebration.

The 2026 Caribbean Pop Up Carnival has come to a close, but its impact will continue.

Tropicalfete looks forward to returning to Times Square in 2027 with an even greater celebration of Caribbean culture.

See you again next year, Times Square!