Tropicalfete Symposium ft. Trinidad & Tobago Police Service Steel Orchestra

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and the mesmerizing melodies of steel pan at the Tropicalfete, Inc. Symposium! Get ready to groove to the soulful sounds of the Trinidadian and Tobago Police Service Steel Orchestra, a Caribbean-renowned ensemble that brings the heart and soul of the Caribbean directly to your ears.

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: 850 New York Ave, Brooklyn NY 11203 (Corner of New York Avenue & Linden Blvd)

What to Expect:

Live Steel Pan Performance: Feel the energy of the steel drums as they resonate with the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago, delivering infectious beats and melodies that will have you dancing all night long.

Cultural Connection: Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean through music that tells stories of joy, resilience, and unity. Get ready to experience the vibrant traditions that make the Caribbean unique.

Community Gathering: At Tropicalfete, Inc., we believe in bringing people together through the power of art and music. Connect with fellow music enthusiasts, make new friends, and celebrate the beauty of diversity.

Our New Location: Tropicalfete, Inc. is excited to welcome you to our brand-new location at 850 New York Ave, Brooklyn NY 11203. Conveniently located at the corner of New York Avenue and Linden Blvd, our space is designed to provide the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable musical journey.

Tickets and Reservations: Secure your spot now and be a part of this captivating experience! Tickets are available on Eventbrite Click Here. Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of a truly unique celebration of Caribbean culture.

Spread the Word: Share the joy with friends and family. Invite them to an evening filled with captivating rhythms, cultural immersion, and a sense of togetherness that only music can create.

Get ready to be transported to the Caribbean with the Tropicalfete, Inc. Symposium featuring the Trinidadian and Tobago Police Service Steel Orchestra. Let the music take you on a journey and make memories that will last a lifetime. See you on September 8th!

For more information and ticket bookings, visit our website or contact us at info@tropicalfete.com or 646-504-3383.

Tropicalfete, Inc. – Celebrating Culture, Embracing Community, and Elevating Music!

