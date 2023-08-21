Header Adds Header Adds

Brooklyn Self Care YOGA

Discover the Bliss of Yoga at Tropicalfete, Inc.!

Join us for Tranquility and Serenity

Are you ready to embark on a journey of inner peace and harmony? Look no further, because Tropicalfete, Inc. is thrilled to announce our rejuvenating Yoga Classes.

Experience Yoga with Kali Mata

Meet our esteemed Yoga instructor, Kali Mata, a true yogi with a heart for sharing the transformative power of yoga with the world. With certifications in Hatha Yoga from Sarvanana Vedanta, Mommy and Me, and children’s yoga from Karma Kids, Kali brings a wealth of expertise and compassion to her teaching.

Embrace Inclusivity and Community

At Tropicalfete, Inc., we believe that yoga should be accessible to everyone, regardless of age, background, or ability. Whether you’re a seasoned yoga or a complete beginner, Kali’s classes are thoughtfully designed to cater to all levels. Join our warm and welcoming community, where everyone is encouraged to embrace their unique journey.

Yoga Classes Schedule

Sundays: 10:00 am to 11:30 am

Mondays: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Thursdays: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Convenient Location

Conveniently located at 850 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11203, right at the corner of Linden Boulevard and New York Avenue. Our serene studio offers the perfect atmosphere for your yoga practice, allowing you to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and find tranquility within.

A Holistic Approach to Well-being

Yoga is not just a physical exercise; it’s a way of life. In Kali’s classes, you’ll not only experience the physical benefits of improved flexibility and strength but also find mental clarity, stress relief, and enhanced overall well-being.

Exclusive Offer: Enroll now by booking eight (8) yoga sessions and get 15% off

Reserve Your Spot Today!

Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your mind, body, and soul. Call us at 646-504-3383 ext. 752 to reserve your spot or visit our website at www.tropicalfete.com or contact us at info@tropicalfete.com.

Embrace the Power of Yoga with Tropicalfete, Inc.!

 

