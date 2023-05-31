Header Adds Header Adds

Important Info

Posted On May 31, 2023 By In Caribbean Cultural News, Discussion Groups, Events, Interviews, News, News Letter Archive, Press Releases, Program Related, TF Program Updates, Uncategorized With 86 Views

Tropicalfete, Inc. Thanks Lowe’s For Their Timely Support

Tropicalfete, Inc. expresses a great thank you to Lowe’s for believing in our non-profit organization’s mission and goal! Lowe’s support was timely as we open a new chapter to build our community space.

Lowe’s grew from one small-town hardware store in North Carolina to one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. Then and now, we’re committed to helping homeowners, renters, and Pros improve their homes and businesses.

Tropicalfete, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides cultural enrichment programs to both seniors and youth within the community. Our main goal is to use culture as a tool for social transformation. Culture is what connects all ethnicities and nationalities together through the arts of music, dance, and arts and crafts, which we have been working on preserving for years.

In addition, Tropicalfete, Inc. has made a commitment to tackle important economic concerns like inequity for women, domestic violence, teenage pregnancies, and drug misuse. We design our programs to make immigrants and families with low to moderate incomes feel welcome and, of course, to help them develop new skills and talents.

Over the years, we have collaborated with a number of eminent organizations with whom we have enjoyed cordial and fruitful relationships in an effort to engage with our youth and elderly, lead them along the correct path, and enrich their lives.

Tags :

About

Related Acticle

Tropicalfete’s presents Authors Connecting A Cultural Reading Program In Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month June 2023
Tropicalfete’s Limbo Game Now Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE
Launching of Tropicalfete’s Limbo Dance Game on June 25, 2023 at our Carnival Festival Event!

Subscribe

Name:
Email:
Phone:


Header Adds

Community Resource Center

COVID-19 Resources

  1. Centers for Disease Control & Presentations (CDC) 
  2. AG Guidance on Resources & Scam Warnings 
  3. New York COVID-19 Sick Leave Law
  4. New York State Unemployment
  5. Meals for All (NYC)
  6. Mental Health Resource- NYC Well
  7. US Small Business Administration

Artist Funding

  1. New York Foundation for the Arts
  2. Brooklyn Arts Council
  3. Bronx Council on the Arts
  4. Lower Manhattan Cultural Council
  5. New York State Council on the Arts
  6. Queens Council on the Arts
  7. Staten Island Arts
  8. Volunteer Lawyers For the Arts
  9. BRIC Arts Media
  10. Fractured Atlas
  11. National Endowment for the Arts

Jobs/Interns

Immigration Help

  1. https://www1.cuny.edu/sites/citizenship-now/
  2. Welcoming & Integrating Immigrants & Refugees
  3. US immigration services
  4. Mayors office of immigration services
  5. Caribbean women’s health and immigration services 
  6. Immigration Assistance
  7. Immigration Help
  8. Apply For Citizenship
  9. National Immigration Legal Directory
  10. Resources For immigrants
  11. Immigration Help

Health Insurance

Housing  

Business Resources

College Scholarship

Social Services

Caribbean News

Tropicalfete Copyright © / Trademark 1999—2020