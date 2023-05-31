Tropicalfete, Inc. Thanks Lowe’s For Their Timely Support

Tropicalfete, Inc. expresses a great thank you to Lowe’s for believing in our non-profit organization’s mission and goal! Lowe’s support was timely as we open a new chapter to build our community space.

Lowe’s grew from one small-town hardware store in North Carolina to one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. Then and now, we’re committed to helping homeowners, renters, and Pros improve their homes and businesses.

Tropicalfete, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides cultural enrichment programs to both seniors and youth within the community. Our main goal is to use culture as a tool for social transformation. Culture is what connects all ethnicities and nationalities together through the arts of music, dance, and arts and crafts, which we have been working on preserving for years.

In addition, Tropicalfete, Inc. has made a commitment to tackle important economic concerns like inequity for women, domestic violence, teenage pregnancies, and drug misuse. We design our programs to make immigrants and families with low to moderate incomes feel welcome and, of course, to help them develop new skills and talents.

Over the years, we have collaborated with a number of eminent organizations with whom we have enjoyed cordial and fruitful relationships in an effort to engage with our youth and elderly, lead them along the correct path, and enrich their lives.