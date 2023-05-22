Header Adds Header Adds

Important Info

  • Home
  • Caribbean Cultural News
  • Tropicalfete’s presents Authors Connecting A Cultural Reading Program In Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month June 2023

Posted On May 22, 2023 By In Caribbean Cultural News, Discussion Groups, Events, Interviews, life, News, News Letter Archive, Press Releases, Program Related, TF Program Updates With 382 Views

Tropicalfete’s presents Authors Connecting A Cultural Reading Program In Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month June 2023

Authors Connecting Workshop is a program designed to emphasize the importance of literacy and how culture can influence education, as well as one’s worldview. Authors engage in workshops allowing participants to ask questions and attend a reading with the author. The program is targeted to interact with children. At the end of the session, books will be distributed to encourage a love of reading.

Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month with Barnes & Noble

Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting Program 2023 is finally here! Follow our social media outlets for more updates!

  • June 9, 2023, Ruth Fleury and Runesa Fleury interview, mother and daughter, with Melissa Noel (Barnes and Noble Park slope)
  • June 10, 2023, Daniel O’Brien interview with Keran Deterville (Queen Central Library)
  • June 10th, 2023 Ruth Fleury (PS 135 )
  • June 15, 2023, Herman Hall interview with Patricia Meschino (Brooklyn Central Library)
  • June 17, 2023, Kamla Karina Millwood interview with Colette Stapleton-Brown (New York Public Library the Bronx)
  • June 24, 2023, Damien Shillingford interview with Sandhyia Gosine (Queens Public Library at Rochdale Village)
  • June 24, 2023, Nikisha Rabess interview with Shan Oliver (online)

 

About

Related Acticle

Tropicalfete, Inc. Thanks Lowe’s For Their Timely Support
Tropicalfete’s Limbo Game Now Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE
Launching of Tropicalfete’s Limbo Dance Game on June 25, 2023 at our Carnival Festival Event!

Subscribe

Name:
Email:
Phone:


Header Adds

Community Resource Center

COVID-19 Resources

  1. Centers for Disease Control & Presentations (CDC) 
  2. AG Guidance on Resources & Scam Warnings 
  3. New York COVID-19 Sick Leave Law
  4. New York State Unemployment
  5. Meals for All (NYC)
  6. Mental Health Resource- NYC Well
  7. US Small Business Administration

Artist Funding

  1. New York Foundation for the Arts
  2. Brooklyn Arts Council
  3. Bronx Council on the Arts
  4. Lower Manhattan Cultural Council
  5. New York State Council on the Arts
  6. Queens Council on the Arts
  7. Staten Island Arts
  8. Volunteer Lawyers For the Arts
  9. BRIC Arts Media
  10. Fractured Atlas
  11. National Endowment for the Arts

Jobs/Interns

Immigration Help

  1. https://www1.cuny.edu/sites/citizenship-now/
  2. Welcoming & Integrating Immigrants & Refugees
  3. US immigration services
  4. Mayors office of immigration services
  5. Caribbean women’s health and immigration services 
  6. Immigration Assistance
  7. Immigration Help
  8. Apply For Citizenship
  9. National Immigration Legal Directory
  10. Resources For immigrants
  11. Immigration Help

Health Insurance

Housing  

Business Resources

College Scholarship

Social Services

Caribbean News

Tropicalfete Copyright © / Trademark 1999—2020