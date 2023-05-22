Tropicalfete’s presents Authors Connecting A Cultural Reading Program In Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month June 2023

Authors Connecting Workshop is a program designed to emphasize the importance of literacy and how culture can influence education, as well as one’s worldview. Authors engage in workshops allowing participants to ask questions and attend a reading with the author. The program is targeted to interact with children. At the end of the session, books will be distributed to encourage a love of reading.
Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month with Barnes & Noble
Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting Program 2023 is finally here! Follow our social media outlets for more updates!
- June 9, 2023, Ruth Fleury and Runesa Fleury interview, mother and daughter, with Melissa Noel (Barnes and Noble Park slope)
- June 10, 2023, Daniel O’Brien interview with Keran Deterville (Queen Central Library)
- June 10th, 2023 Ruth Fleury (PS 135 )
- June 15, 2023, Herman Hall interview with Patricia Meschino (Brooklyn Central Library)
- June 17, 2023, Kamla Karina Millwood interview with Colette Stapleton-Brown (New York Public Library the Bronx)
- June 24, 2023, Damien Shillingford interview with Sandhyia Gosine (Queens Public Library at Rochdale Village)
- June 24, 2023, Nikisha Rabess interview with Shan Oliver (online)