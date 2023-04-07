Header Adds Header Adds

  TROPICALFETE'S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE

TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE, CALYPSO, SOCA, STEEL PAN, MASQUERADE, AND MORE!!! A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY

CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH  

On Sunday, June 26th, 2023, at 2 PM Tropicalfete, a New York City-based, internationally recognized Caribbean cultural organization, will celebrate the carnival’s core elements, calypso/soca, the steel pan, and masquerade, at its Carnival Festival, which will be held at the Brooklyn Public Library Plaza, at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Different elements of the carnival from different islands will be showcased. Through our masquerade, music, and dance Tropicalfete will tell our great Caribbean history and stories. 

Tropicalfete’s Voices Along with Schools Chorus program

Tropicalfete’s Stilt Walking Unit

Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble

Tropicalfete’s Masquerade Body of Vibration & Theatre

Live Musical Band We United

More invited performers

About

