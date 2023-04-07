TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE
Shan Oliver
CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH
On Sunday, June 26th, 2023, at 2 PM Tropicalfete, a New York City-based, internationally recognized Caribbean cultural organization, will celebrate the carnival’s core elements, calypso/soca, the steel pan, and masquerade, at its Carnival Festival, which will be held at the Brooklyn Public Library Plaza, at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Different elements of the carnival from different islands will be showcased. Through our masquerade, music, and dance Tropicalfete will tell our great Caribbean history and stories.
Tropicalfete’s Voices Along with Schools Chorus program
Tropicalfete’s Stilt Walking Unit
Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble
Tropicalfete’s Masquerade Body of Vibration & Theatre