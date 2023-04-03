Header Adds Header Adds

Posted On April 3, 2023

Launching of Tropicalfete’s Limbo Dance Game on June 25, 2023 at our Carnival Festival Event!

Enjoy Tropicalfete’s latest musical release and share!

Limbo by Daria Primus is the theme song to Tropicalfete’s Limbo Dance game to be released for IOS and Android devices at Tropicalfete’s upcoming Carnival Festival carded for June 25, 2023.

How to play?

  1. Your aim is to pass under a low bar or obstacle without falling or dislodging the bar or obstacle.
  2. Hold your finger on the screen to lean back.
  3. If you lean for more than 4 seconds or hit the bar, you will fall and the game is over.
  4. Get a high score and prove that you are a limbo master

The limbo games also allow players to visit Tropicalfete’s official website and media outlets such as Instagram, and Facebook. TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube.

You can also receive notifications that will update players on all the activities going on at Tropicalfete, Inc. such as our events, programs, and annual newsletter!

We know that our players will have a fantastic time on this app, so we are looking forward to the five-star ratings as well!

Players also have the option to donate to Tropicalfete directly through the game app. We would deeply appreciate it!

