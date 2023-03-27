Tropicalfete, Inc. Advocated for Increased Arts Funding at Arts Rally in Albany

Tropicalfete was a part of the art rally held in Albany, NY, to advocate for increased funding regarding arts and culture. Culture plays a vital role in New York State. From the economic engine to mental health to addressing crime. The benefits the artists and cultural organizations provide throughout New York State are endless. Tropicalfete was proud and delighted to be part of this rally with our colleagues and elected officials in Albany.
Arts = NYS
Arts = Jobs
Arts = Healing
Arts = Culture
Arts = Community
Arts = Education
Arts = Mental Health
Arts = Tourism
Arts = Opportunity