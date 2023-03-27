Header Adds Header Adds

Tropicalfete, Inc. Advocated for Increased Arts Funding at Arts Rally in Albany

Tropicalfete was a part of the art rally held in Albany, NY, to advocate for increased funding regarding arts and culture. Culture plays a vital role in New York State. From the economic engine to mental health to addressing crime. The benefits the artists and cultural organizations provide throughout New York State are endless. Tropicalfete was proud and delighted to be part of this rally with our colleagues and elected officials in Albany.

Arts = NYS

Arts = Jobs

Arts = Healing 

Arts = Culture 

Arts = Community 

Arts = Education 

Arts = Mental Health 

Arts = Tourism 

Arts = Opportunity 

                                                               

About

