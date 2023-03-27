Tropicalfete, Inc. Advocated for Increased Arts Funding at Arts Rally in Albany

Tropicalfete was a part of the art rally held in Albany, NY, to advocate for increased funding regarding arts and culture. Culture plays a vital role in New York State. From the economic engine to mental health to addressing crime. The benefits the artists and cultural organizations provide throughout New York State are endless. Tropicalfete was proud and delighted to be part of this rally with our colleagues and elected officials in Albany.

Arts = NYS

Arts = Jobs

Arts = Healing

Arts = Culture

Arts = Community

Arts = Education

Arts = Mental Health

Arts = Tourism

Arts = Opportunity