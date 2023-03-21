Header Adds Header Adds

Posted On March 21, 2023

Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting Program Coming Soon in June 2023!

Authors Connecting Workshop is a program designed to emphasize the importance of literacy and how culture can influence education, as well as one’s worldview. Authors engage in workshops allowing participants to ask questions and attend a reading with the author. The program is targeted to interact with children. At the end of the session, books will be distributed to encourage a love of reading.

Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month with Barnes & Noble

 

