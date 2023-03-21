Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting Program Coming Soon in June 2023!

Be Part of Our Program
Authors Connecting Workshop is a program designed to emphasize the importance of literacy and how culture can influence education, as well as one’s worldview. Authors engage in workshops allowing participants to ask questions and attend a reading with the author. The program is targeted to interact with children. At the end of the session, books will be distributed to encourage a love of reading.
Tropicalfete’s Authors Connecting In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month with Barnes & Noble