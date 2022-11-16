Tropicalfete’s Grand Finale 2022 – A Cultural Gift to the Community for the Holidays

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tropicalfete-finale-a-cultural-gift-for-the-holidays-tickets-466317085957

Discover the joy of Caribbean culture with one of the best theater groups in New York City. Tropicalfete. Tropicalfete Finale is a cultural gift to the community for the holidays.

Featuring Steelpan, Stilts, African Drums, Dancing, Singing, Acting, Masqueraders, Limbo (reggae, soca, kompa, parang, zouk)

The Finale Concert: Featuring

Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble

Mr. Roland on Trumpet and Mr. Buddy on Violin

Tropicalfete’s Stilting Unit

Tropicalfete’s Voices

Tropicalfete’s Mas

Tropicalfete’s Dance & Theater

Prospect Park African Drum Circle

Songstress: Gayrleen Orange with a theatrical performance

Ace pianist Ricardo Greenaway

Aerialist

Soca Santa: – Jammin Jeff

Daria and Tanisha as Miss Claus

Mr. Carnival himself, Mr. Pearly

In our production, Tropicalfete will be addressing the violence in our community that needs to come to an END! Art and culture are the remedies! As we say, “Tropicalfete Uses Culture as a Tool for Social Transformation.”

Tropicalfete’s Award of Excellence 2022 to be presented to ETIENNE CHARLES: (trumpet, percussion, composer) Trinidad-born Etienne Charles is a performer, composer, and storyteller who is continuously searching for untold stories and sounds with which to tell them. His lush trumpet sound, varied compositional textures, and pulsating percussive grooves enable him to invoke trance, soothing and exciting listeners while referencing touchy and sometimes controversial subjects in his music. known as the composer of San Juan Hill: A New York Story).

Tropicalfete’s Award of Excellence honors the accomplishments and contributions of persons and/or organizations that have had a role in the development of the Caribbean Community. The achievement of the awardees is significant on an international level, where their work has had a positive impact on the Caribbean community in the areas of culture, social life, sports, and economics.

See you Sunday 18th December 2022 at Doors open at 3:30 PM Show Time: 4:00 PM

The Theater at City Tech

275 Jay St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

This is a cultural experience for you to enjoy!

info@tropicalfete.com; (646) 504-3383

The venue is ADA-compliant.

Email info@tropicalfete.com for any special requests.

Public Transit: https://new.mta.info/

By train:

2.3, 4, 5, F, and R: Get off at the station “Borough Hall” and walk towards Jay St. Destination: 300 Jay St. between Tillary St. and Tech Place

A, C: Get off at the station “Court St.” and walk towards Jay St. Destination: 300 Jay St. between Tillary St. and Tech Place

By bus:

B26, B37, B38, B41, B51, B52, B54, B61, B67, or B75.

Parking:

Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge Hotel, 350 Jay St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201

City Parking 85 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201

Enterprise Parking Systems, 306 Gold St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201

One Metro Tech Center Garage, 351, Jay St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201

215 Jay St. Garage 120 Concord St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201

Pictures from Tropicalfete’s Grand Finale 2021