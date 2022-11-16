Tropicalfete’s Grand Finale 2022 – A Cultural Gift to the Community for the Holidays

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tropicalfete-finale-a-cultural-gift-for-the-holidays-tickets-466317085957
Discover the joy of Caribbean culture with one of the best theater groups in New York City. Tropicalfete. Tropicalfete Finale is a cultural gift to the community for the holidays.
Featuring Steelpan, Stilts, African Drums, Dancing, Singing, Acting, Masqueraders, Limbo (reggae, soca, kompa, parang, zouk)
The Finale Concert: Featuring
- Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble
- Mr. Roland on Trumpet and Mr. Buddy on Violin
- Tropicalfete’s Stilting Unit
- Tropicalfete’s Voices
- Tropicalfete’s Mas
- Tropicalfete’s Dance & Theater
- Prospect Park African Drum Circle
- Songstress: Gayrleen Orange with a theatrical performance
- Ace pianist Ricardo Greenaway
- Aerialist
- Soca Santa: – Jammin Jeff
- Daria and Tanisha as Miss Claus
- Mr. Carnival himself, Mr. Pearly
In our production, Tropicalfete will be addressing the violence in our community that needs to come to an END! Art and culture are the remedies! As we say, “Tropicalfete Uses Culture as a Tool for Social Transformation.”
Tropicalfete’s Award of Excellence 2022 to be presented to ETIENNE CHARLES: (trumpet, percussion, composer) Trinidad-born Etienne Charles is a performer, composer, and storyteller who is continuously searching for untold stories and sounds with which to tell them. His lush trumpet sound, varied compositional textures, and pulsating percussive grooves enable him to invoke trance, soothing and exciting listeners while referencing touchy and sometimes controversial subjects in his music. known as the composer of San Juan Hill: A New York Story).
Tropicalfete’s Award of Excellence honors the accomplishments and contributions of persons and/or organizations that have had a role in the development of the Caribbean Community. The achievement of the awardees is significant on an international level, where their work has had a positive impact on the Caribbean community in the areas of culture, social life, sports, and economics.
See you Sunday 18th December 2022 at Doors open at 3:30 PM Show Time: 4:00 PM
The Theater at City Tech
275 Jay St., Brooklyn, NY 11201
This is a cultural experience for you to enjoy!
info@tropicalfete.com; (646) 504-3383
The venue is ADA-compliant.
Email info@tropicalfete.com for any special requests.
Public Transit: https://new.mta.info/
By train:
2.3, 4, 5, F, and R: Get off at the station “Borough Hall” and walk towards Jay St. Destination: 300 Jay St. between Tillary St. and Tech Place
A, C: Get off at the station “Court St.” and walk towards Jay St. Destination: 300 Jay St. between Tillary St. and Tech Place
By bus:
B26, B37, B38, B41, B51, B52, B54, B61, B67, or B75.
Parking:
Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge Hotel, 350 Jay St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201
City Parking 85 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201
Enterprise Parking Systems, 306 Gold St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201
One Metro Tech Center Garage, 351, Jay St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201
215 Jay St. Garage 120 Concord St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11201
