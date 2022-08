Tropicalfete’s Pop Caribbean Carnival in Times Square, New York NY Sunday 28th August 2022 at 1 PM. Bring your costumes and jam with the Tropicalfete Cultural family. Hosted by Vibesman Redman crew. Special guest to be announced. #pan #mas #olemas #onelove #soca #socamusic #music #caribvean #onecaribbean #carnival #prettymas everyone is invited.