TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE, CALYPSO, SOCA, STEEL PAN, MASQUERADE AND MORE!!! A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY

CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

On September Sunday June 26th, 1PM Tropicalfete, a New York City based, internationally recognized Caribbean cultural organization, will celebrate carnival’s core elements, calypso/soca, the steel pan and masquerade, at its Carnival Festival, which will be held at the Brooklyn Public Library Plaza, at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Different elements of the carnival from different islands will be showcase. Through our masquerade, music and dance Tropicalfete will tell our great Caribbean history and stories. Tropicalfete’s Carnival Queen Costume will tell the story of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Eruption of La Soufrière Volcano and will take audience on a journey exploring different aspects of Carnival Culture across the region.

Tropicalfete’s Voices Along with Schools Chorus program

Tropicalfete’s Stilt Walking Unit

Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble

Tropicalfete’s Masquerade Body of Vibration & Theatre

Veteran Calypsoian Tropicalfete’s past recipient Award of Excellence Doctor Mervyn “Whitty” Carter

Live Musical Band We United

More invited performers

Confirmed Guest and Speakers:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams | Speaker of the NYC Council Adirenne Adams | Senator Roxanne J. Persaud | State Senator Zellnoir Myrie | Assemblywoman Latrice M. Walker | Assemblywoman Jamie R. Williams | Council Member Farah N. Louis | Council Member Rita Joseph | Council Member Merceedes Narcisse