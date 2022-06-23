Header Adds

Important Info

  • Home
  • Carnival
  • TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE

Posted On June 23, 2022 By In Carnival, Dance, music, Reggae, soca, TF Program Updates With 92 Views

TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE

TROPICALFETE’S CARNIVAL FESTIVAL CELEBRATES CARIBBEAN CULTURE, CALYPSO, SOCA, STEEL PAN, MASQUERADE AND MORE!!! A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY

CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH  

On September Sunday June 26th, 1PM Tropicalfete, a New York City based, internationally recognized Caribbean cultural organization, will celebrate carnival’s core elements, calypso/soca, the steel pan and masquerade, at its Carnival Festival, which will be held at the Brooklyn Public Library Plaza, at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Different elements of the carnival from different islands will be showcase. Through our masquerade, music and dance Tropicalfete will tell our great Caribbean history and stories. Tropicalfete’s Carnival Queen Costume will tell the story of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Eruption of La Soufrière Volcano and will take audience on a journey exploring different aspects of Carnival Culture across the region.

Tropicalfete’s Voices Along with Schools Chorus program

Tropicalfete’s Stilt Walking Unit

Tropicalfete’s Steel Pan Ensemble

Tropicalfete’s Masquerade Body of Vibration & Theatre

Veteran Calypsoian Tropicalfete’s past recipient Award of Excellence Doctor Mervyn “Whitty” Carter

Live Musical Band We United

More invited performers

Confirmed Guest and Speakers:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams | Speaker of the NYC Council Adirenne Adams |  Senator Roxanne J. Persaud | State Senator Zellnoir Myrie | Assemblywoman Latrice M. Walker | Assemblywoman Jamie R. Williams | Council Member Farah N. Louis | Council Member Rita Joseph  | Council Member Merceedes Narcisse

 

 

About

Related Acticle

TROPICALFETE, INC. TO RECEIVE RECOGNITION AT CONEDISON’S YANKEES KIDS RECOGNITION CELEBRATION ON June 10, 2022.
Tropicalfete’s presents Authors Connecting A Cultural Reading Program In Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month June 2022
Black History Month
Taxation Workshop for Artists

Subscribe

Name:
Email:
Phone:


Header Adds

Community Resource Center

COVID-19 Resources

  1. Centers for Disease Control & Presentations (CDC) 
  2. AG Guidance on Resources & Scam Warnings 
  3. New York COVID-19 Sick Leave Law
  4. New York State Unemployment
  5. Meals for All (NYC)
  6. Mental Health Resource- NYC Well
  7. US Small Business Administration

Artist Funding

  1. New York Foundation for the Arts
  2. Brooklyn Arts Council
  3. Bronx Council on the Arts
  4. Lower Manhattan Cultural Council
  5. New York State Council on the Arts
  6. Queens Council on the Arts
  7. Staten Island Arts
  8. Volunteer Lawyers For the Arts
  9. BRIC Arts Media
  10. Fractured Atlas
  11. National Endowment for the Arts

Jobs/Interns

Immigration Help

  1. https://www1.cuny.edu/sites/citizenship-now/
  2. Welcoming & Integrating Immigrants & Refugees
  3. US immigration services
  4. Mayors office of immigration services
  5. Caribbean women’s health and immigration services 
  6. Immigration Assistance
  7. Immigration Help
  8. Apply For Citizenship
  9. National Immigration Legal Directory
  10. Resources For immigrants
  11. Immigration Help

Health Insurance

Housing  

Business Resources

College Scholarship

Social Services

Caribbean News

Tropicalfete Copyright © / Trademark 1999—2020