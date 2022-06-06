Header Adds

  TROPICALFETE, INC. TO RECEIVE RECOGNITION AT CONEDISON'S YANKEES KIDS RECOGNITION CELEBRATION ON June 10, 2022.

TROPICALFETE, INC. TO RECEIVE RECOGNITION AT CONEDISON’S YANKEES KIDS RECOGNITION CELEBRATION ON June 10, 2022.

We are pleased to announce that Tropicalfete, Inc. was selected to be recognized at this year’s CONEDISON’S YANKEES KIDS RECOGNITION CELEBRATION, where Tropicalfete, Inc. will be celebrated for its ongoing and outstanding achievements in the community. The event is scheduled for June 10, 2022, at the Yankee Stadium Party where Tropicalfete will also be putting on an amazing and spectacular performance. Tropicalfete Inc.’s mission is to develop the community in the areas of arts and social services with a focus on educating the community on Caribbean culture. Tropicalfete uses culture as a Tool for Social Transformation by assisting our students to be seen as a golden symbol within society. We offer cultural enrichment programs such as but not limited to stilt walking, music, masquerade, pottery, and after-school and senior programs. Tropicalfete’s continued aim is to encourage inclusion and diversity using an artistic platform that results in unity.

