  Tropicalfete's presents Authors Connecting A Cultural Reading Program In Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month June 2022

Featured Authors

  • Elizabeth ‘Lady’ Montano – King of Soca – host Patricia Meschino
  • Dr. Anthony ‘Mighty Gabby’ CarterWho Gabby Think He Is? host Keran Deterville
  • Hon. Cynthia A PrattFrom the Pit to the Palace: The Autobiography of Cynthia Mother Pratt host Melissa Noel
  • Jessie Chandler JrWest Indian Sin  host Keishel Williams
  • Shermaine BiqueCharles – Jasmine host Skylar Bembry
  • Sandhyia Gosine A Walk Through Life host Janeen Pottinger
  • Colin A Lees – PoemDominica Subline  host Shan Oliver 
  • Ayanna Lloyd BanwoWe Were Birds host Keishel Williams
  • Meagan SylvesterInterviewing the Caribbean Volume host Skylar Bembry

 

About

Related Acticle

TROPICALFETE, INC. TO RECEIVE RECOGNITION AT CONEDISON’S YANKEES KIDS RECOGNITION CELEBRATION ON MAY 20, 2022.
Black History Month
Taxation Workshop for Artists
Tropicalfete Final Bow for 2021

