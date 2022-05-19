Tropicalfete’s presents Authors Connecting A Cultural Reading Program In Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month June 2022

Featured Authors
- Elizabeth ‘Lady’ Montano – King of Soca – host Patricia Meschino
- Dr. Anthony ‘Mighty Gabby’ Carter – Who Gabby Think He Is? host Keran Deterville
- Hon. Cynthia A Pratt – From the Pit to the Palace: The Autobiography of Cynthia Mother Pratt host Melissa Noel
- Jessie Chandler Jr – West Indian Sin host Keishel Williams
- Shermaine Bique – Charles – Jasmine host Skylar Bembry
- Sandhyia Gosine – A Walk Through Life host Janeen Pottinger
- Colin A Lees – Poem – Dominica Subline host Shan Oliver
- Ayanna Lloyd Banwo – We Were Birds host Keishel Williams
- Meagan Sylvester – Interviewing the Caribbean Volume host Skylar Bembry