Tropicalfete Inc. and the Brooklyn Public Library Flatbush Branch will be celebrating Black History Month during the month of February 2022 as we reconnect and honor the essential contributions made by our black heroes. As a cultural institution, we aim to ensure that our students along with the communities are aware of the different arts, music and inventions brought by our black champions.

We are thrilled to announce that Tropicalfete will be hosting a Black History Month two-part series event at The Brooklyn Public Library, Flatbush branch located on 22 Linden Blvd, Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226. There will be live streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Performances will be done by our very own students and staff.

The series are as follows: –

Part 1: African American Inventors: – A variety of black inventors will be recognized where a brief history of their inventions will be discussed. This series is scheduled for February 25, 2022, at 3 PM and will be hosted by one of Tropicalfete’s student’s.

Part 2: African American Music: – The talented Divine Lotus and Collin Holder will be performing various black musical genres such as Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Calypso, R&B, Hip Hop, Rap and many more. This series is carded for February 28, 2022, at 3 PM.

Kindly join us as we continue to remember the legacy of our black heroes.

Please share this information.