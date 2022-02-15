Tropicalfete will be presenting a free workshop titled ‘Taxation Workshop for Artists’, hosted by Ms. Lawron Ballard, Certified Public Accountant. The purpose of the workshop is to provide valuable information on the tax code to benefit all artists. The goal of the Taxation Workshop for Artists is to equip artists with knowledge, that they can apply the practical application in real life.

Tuesday March 15th 7:00 PM Stream Live on the Tropicalfete Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, LinkedIn

Some of the subjects to be covered are:

– Allocation of Expenses

– Capitalization of Arts / Equipment

– Record Keeping System

– Type of Deductible Expense

– & More



Kindly join us as we work together to strengthen our community through workshops like those and please share the information.